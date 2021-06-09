Mr. Randy “Russell” Criswell, 52, of Villa Rica, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born May 29, 1969 in Villa Rica, to Mr. Gerald Lee Criswell and Mrs. Dennis Dobbs Criswell. He worked as a carpenter for many years. Mr. Criswell liked watching movies, playing video games and enjoyed collecting model planes and cars.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dewayne Criswell and his nephew, Preston Lee Summerville.
Mr. Randy “Russell” Criswell, 52, of Villa Rica, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born May 29, 1969 in Villa Rica, to Mr. Gerald Lee Criswell and Mrs. Dennis Dobbs Criswell. He worked as a carpenter for many years. Mr. Criswell liked watching movies, playing video games and enjoyed collecting model planes and cars.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dewayne Criswell and his nephew, Preston Lee Summerville.
Mr. Criswell is survived by his son, Mitchell Gilley of Villa Rica; his parents, Mr. Gerald Lee and Mrs. Dennis Criswell of Villa Rica; his sister and her husband, Robbie Criswell and Tommy Woods of Villa Rica; his brother, Mark Criswell of Villa Rica; and three grandchildren also survive.
The family will received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services in Villa Rica, Georgia, Wednesday, June 9. Funeral Services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Kevin Kersey officiating. Interment will follow in Powell Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations in honor of Randy Criswell to Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, 306 Westview Drive, Villa Rica GA 30180.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.