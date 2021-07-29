Randy Eugene Sheffield, age 63, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021. He was born November 30, 1957 in Douglasville, Georgia, the son of the late Marion Eugene Sheffield and the late Mary Jordan Sheffield.
He was a 1975 graduate of Douglas County High School, and was employed with the Carrollton City Police Department, having served as the Clerk of Courts for eight years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Sheffield.
Randy leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Sandra Pirkle Sheffield; sons and daughters-in-law: Brandon & Leigh Sheffield and Bronson & Katie Sheffield, all of Tallapoosa, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law: Sherrie & David Harrop of Warner Robins, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Wendell & Robin Sheffield of Tallapoosa, Georgia; and grandchildren: Abbigail, Lilly, and Noah Sheffield.
Due to COVID precautions, visitation will be outside at Bethany Christian Church located at 2868 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Carrollton, GA 30116 on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at 1 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.
