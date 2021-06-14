Mr. Randy “Russell” Criswell, 52, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021.
He was born May 29, 1969, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of Mr. Gerald Lee Criswell and Mrs. Dennis Dobbs Criswell. He worked as a carpenter for many years. Mr. Criswell liked watching movies, playing video games and enjoyed collecting model planes and cars.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dewayne Criswell and his nephew, Preston Lee Summerville.
Mr. Criswell is survived by his son, Mitchell Gilley of
Villa Rica; his parents, Mr. Gerald Lee and Mrs. Dennis Criswell of Villa Rica; his sister and her husband, Robbie Criswell
and Tommy Woods of Villa Rica; his brother, Mark Criswell
of Villa Rica; and three grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services in Villa Rica, Georgia, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kevin Kersey officiating. Interment will follow in Powell Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations in memory of Randy Criswell to Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, 306 Westview Drive, Villa Rica GA 30180.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
