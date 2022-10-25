Ray Edward McGill, 96, of Winston, Georgia, formerly of McGregor, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, passed away on October 21, 2022.

Ray was born on September 13, 1926 to Ray Wallace McGill and Nellie May Pettit McGill at their farm near McGregor, Iowa. His mother and family called him Bud. The name stayed with him until adult life.

