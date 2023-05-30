On April 11, 2023, Raymond Claude Henley passed away in his sleep. He was 71 years old. Raymond was the loving and devoted husband of Terry Henley for nearly 45 years. A long time to be sure, but yet far too short. Terry remembers Ray’s touch and his steadfast presence by her side. She holds dear memories of their conversations, their joyful journeys together, and their deep commitment to each other.
Daughter Dana Henley tells of her dad’s “addiction” to coaching softball and the lessons he taught her about teamwork, loyalty, and staying strong. Son David Henley recalls the times when his dad was tough as well as moments of great tenderness. Daughter Teri Ann Shores Richards leaned on Ray in good times and during difficult days of grief and loss. Grandson Kori Wyatt remembers Ray accompanying him to the University of Alabama, and he’s sure his grandpa is chatting with the Bear right now after gaining admission to those streets of gold with the password, ‘Roll, Tide, Roll.’” Granddaughter Jaida remembers her grandparents’ devotion to each other as “the love of an era” and recalls her PawPaw as her forever Valentine.
