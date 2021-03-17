Raymond Darrell “DJ” Strickland Jr., 57, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Eric Evans and the Rev. Mike Mallory officiating.
Interment will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Winston.
In lieu of flowers, a love offering can be made to his son, Randall James, in care of Lauren Parrish, 8615 Downs Road, Winston, Ga., 30187.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
