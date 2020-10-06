Raymond Earl (Papa Ray) Collett, 81, of Leesburg, Florida, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, died Monday, April 6, 2020.

Per Ray’s wishes, he was cremated. The family will have a Celebration Of Life service on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with Mike Mallory officiating.

