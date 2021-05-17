Mr. Raymond
“Ray” Eugene
Phillips, 84, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.
He was born
Sept. 21, 1936, in Ashburn, Georgia
the son of the late Mr. George Washington Phillips and the late Mrs. Lillie Mae Bowen Phillips. Mr. Phillips served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He was a longtime school bus driver for the Douglas County School System. He was a lover of wood and wood crafting. Mr. Phillips was a member of Pray’s
Mill Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher for many years alongside his wife, Nell Phillips.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Nell Phillips; his second wife, Patricia Carley Phillips; sons, Rick Martin, Dan Martin and Mike Martin; sister, Annie Elizabeth Bielski; brother, Bill Phillips.
Mr. Phillips is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Pat Martin of Douglasville, Georgia; sister, Dolly Phillips of Crawfordsville, Florida; daughter-in-law, Ruby Martin; numerous grandchildren; one niece; one nephew also survive.
According to Mr. Phillips’s wishes, he was cremated. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Memorial Service will be conducted Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Egleston Children’s Hospital, 1405 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30322 or you may send your donation to www.choa.org.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.