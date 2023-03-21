Reba Hallman Shattles, age 78, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on March 19, 2023. She was born in Byron, Georgia on January 5, 1945, daughter of the late Clinton Ross Hallman and the late Laura Alice Causey Hallman. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Austell, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband: William Floyd Shattles, Sr.; children: David Allen Shattles (Pamela Anne) of Douglasville, Billy Shattles (Annette) of Douglasville, daughter-in-law: Wendy Shattles Summerfield (John) of Tallapossa; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Luvodys O’Neal, Lynn Cone; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Timothy Shattles; brother: Clinton Ross Hallman, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Glenn Pittman officiating. Jr. Harper, Cody Harper, Josh Shattles, Justin Shattles, John Summerfield, Hunter Barnette will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow at Paulding Memorial Garden.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
To send flowers to the family of Reba Shattles, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.