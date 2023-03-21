Reba Hallman Shattles, age 78, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on March 19, 2023. She was born in Byron, Georgia on January 5, 1945, daughter of the late Clinton Ross Hallman and the late Laura Alice Causey Hallman. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Austell, Georgia.

She is survived by her husband: William Floyd Shattles, Sr.; children: David Allen Shattles (Pamela Anne) of Douglasville, Billy Shattles (Annette) of Douglasville, daughter-in-law: Wendy Shattles Summerfield (John) of Tallapossa; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Luvodys O’Neal, Lynn Cone; many nieces and nephews.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation
Friday, March 24, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 25
Service
Saturday, March 25, 2023
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 25
Interment
Saturday, March 25, 2023
1:00PM
Paulding Memorial Garden
3566 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy
Hiram, GA 30141
