Mrs. Reba Joyce Chandler Hanson, 86, of Carrollton, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

The family received friends in the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica with Jerome Millians, Dr. Sam Braswell and Julian Cook officiating. Interment followed in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica.

