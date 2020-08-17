Mrs. Reba Joyce Chandler Hanson, 86, of Carrollton, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
The family received friends in the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica with Jerome Millians, Dr. Sam Braswell and Julian Cook officiating. Interment followed in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
