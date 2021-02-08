Rebecca “Becky” Cox DuBose, 73, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
She was born Jan. 25, 1948, in Chamblee, Georgia. Her family was the center of her life. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Becky retired after 27 years as an Accounting Supervisor from Winn Dixie. An avid reader, she enjoyed reading romance novels. She also enjoyed watching game shows, movies, and reality TV.
Preceding her in death were her father and step-mother, William Dewitt “W.D.” and Addie J. Cox; mother, Willie (Grimes) Cox; and grandchildren, Delilah Crutchfield and Deavin Capps.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 55 years, Jerry DuBose; daughter, Dawn (Will Prater) Parker; son, Jed (Heather) DuBose; sister, Evvie (James) Gregory; in-laws, Karen (Michael) Cook, Roscoe “Ros” (Jean) DuBose, and Deloris Foster; grandchildren, John and Tori Lee, Chandler Dixon, Matthew Lee, Cayleigh Parker, and Ryan Winters; great-grandchild, John Lee Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones, family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Mozley Memorial Gardens following the service.
While guests are welcome, due to COVID-19 protocols and limited seating in the Chapel, the funeral service will be livestreamed atwww.facebook.com/Rose
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Lung Association, https://www.lung.org/.
