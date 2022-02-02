Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Kay Taylor, 57, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
She was born Nov. 23, 1964, in New London, Connecticut, daughter of James “Jim” T. Baker and Sylvia E. Harris Baker. Becky worked as a title abstractor. In her spare time, she loved cooking, spending time with her 3 dogs, shopping from home, and going camping (or as Becky called it, “yamping”).
Becky was preceded in death by her son, Randall Olan Wayne Taylor.
In addition to her parents, she leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Stacy Taylor; sons and daughter-in-law, Colton Taylor and Phillip and Jessica Taylor; grandbabies, Paisleigh and Randall Taylor; sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Steve Green; nephew, Zach Green; and a number of extended family and friends.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body will be cremated. The family will hold a memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Ephesus Baptist Church in Winston. The family invites all those who wish to honor Becky’s memory to go “yamping” and make new memories in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her funeral expenses by clicking the “Donate Now” Button at the top of her obituary webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel.
