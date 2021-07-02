Rebecca Elizabeth Louise Morgan, 27, of Fairburn passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1993, in Woodbridge Virginia to Mariann Morgan Williams. Rebecca was always happy. She had a great sense of humor and a strong spirit.
Rebecca is
survived by her mother, Mariann Morgan Williams; sisters, Selma Barboza, Brittany Williams, Desiree Morgan, and Billie Jean Norman; brothers, Donald Morgan and Aaron Williams.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Dora Black.
According to her wishes she was cremated and no services are planned.
