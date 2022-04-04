Regena Noggle
Land, 73, of Winston, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Minister Mike Mallory officiating.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
