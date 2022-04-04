Regena Noggle

Land, 73, of Winston, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Minister Mike Mallory officiating.

Service information

Apr 6
Visitation
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
11:30AM-12:30PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Apr 6
Graveside
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
1:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
