Revelon Rickman, 82, of Hiram, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
She was born March 15, 1938, in Columbus, Georgia. Known by her family as “SuperMom”, she was a great wife and mother, and a fantastic grandmother to her grandchildren. A prolific cake baker, she was especially known for her rum cakes. Revelon loved spending time with her friends. In her spare time, she loved collecting recipes, was an excellent artist and talented seamstress, sewing her own clothes. Revelon was a member of the Shriner Swirls, and was a member of the Assembly of God Church.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Thomas C. Rickman; father, Troy C. Revels; mother, Ila (Smith) Hill; and her son, Roger Thompson.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Randy (Paula) Thompson; sister, Vera Peacock; four grandchildren, Brandon Thompson, Shannon Thompson, Kristi Hulsey and Cameron Thompson; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, from 3 p.m. 4 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Rosehaven Memorial Park with Pastor Don Johnson officiating.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to the Yaarab Shrine Center, 400 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, www.yaarabshrine.net.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Revelon Rickman by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.