Mrs. Rhenita Jean Peel, age 87, of McDonough, died Monday morning, July 10, 2023, at her daughter's residence in Thomaston.
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Peel were held Thursday, July 13, at 11 a.m., at Forest Grove Cemetery in Forest Park, Georgia, with the Rev. Rick Statham officiating.
Mrs. Peel was born in Fulton County, Georgia, on January 19, 1936, a daughter of the late Thomas Logan Harrison, Sr. and the late Mary Ethel Kitchens Harrison. She was 1954 graduate of Fulton High School, and she was a homemaker. She had a servant's heart which was made evident by her years of volunteered service as a "Pink Lady" with the auxiliary at Henry General Hospital, now Piedmont Henry. Mrs. Peel was an active member of Salem Baptist Church where she served in different capacities. She will be remembered by her family and by all who knew her as the epitome of a "Southern Belle."
Mrs. Peel is survived by her daughter, Gina (Ron Keffer) Blair of Thomaston; her son, Bobby (Judy) Peel of Douglasville; her sister, Muriel Langley of McDonough; her four grandchildren, Chris Peel, Dixie Stile, Kimberly Turner, and Allen Blair; her seven great grandchildren, Jordyn, Nicholas, Rylee, Austin, Taylor, Gunnar, and Raelyn. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Peel is preceded in death by husband, Robert Leonard Peel, Sr., her brother, Logan "Red" Harrison, and her sister, Winifred "Vinnie" Shelnutt.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring should make memorial contributions to the Thomaston Hospice Foundation, 512 South Center Street, Thomaston, GA 30286.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements.
