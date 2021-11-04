Richard “Hook” Anderson White, 81, of Cumming, Georgia, formerly of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
A Douglas County native, Richard was born Dec. 15, 1939, in Douglasville to the late Winona Don and Virgie Mae (Morris) White. Richard was a 1958 graduate of Douglas County High School. Known for being a prankster and his sense of humor, he always told his grandchildren that all his high school basketball trophies “had burned at Douglas County High School in the great fire”. He retired from AT&T, was a member of the Communication Workers of America Union and he “knew how to take a half-day with his Union rep taking care of it”.
Richard, lovingly known as “Gamble Head” by his grandchildren, was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and Biloxi to gamble. A kid at heart, he loved Easter, especially hunting Easter eggs with the grandchildren, and always trying to find the prize egg. Richard celebrated his own birthday by always buying presents for his children and his grandchildren. Richard loved Krispy Kreme donuts and could never figure out how everyone knew the donuts were hot. Finally, his wife showed him the “Hot” light.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janis (Jones) White; and a sister, Barbara (White) Jenkins.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, Virginia Yearwood (Doug) of Alpharetta, Georgia, Jennifer Cook (Randy) of Alpharetta, Georgia and Rebecca LeDuc (Guy) of Naples, Florida; five grandchildren, Riley Yearwood, Madison Yearwood, Janelle LeDuc, Jenna LeDuc and Joshua LeDuc.
Private services
are planned at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the White family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.