Richard Allen
Morris, 82, of Douglasville, died
on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
A visitation for Richard was held
on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
at Whitley-Garner Funeral Home. A
chapel funeral service will occur on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Whitley-Garner Funeral Home.
Richard will
be laid to rest in
Central Baptist
Church following
his service.
Fond memories
and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com
for the Morris family.
Whitley-Garner Funeral Home, Douglasville.
