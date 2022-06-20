Richard Allen

Morris, 82, of Douglasville, died

on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

A visitation for Richard was held

on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.

at Whitley-Garner Funeral Home. A

chapel funeral service will occur on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Whitley-Garner Funeral Home.

Richard will

be laid to rest in

Central Baptist

Church following

his service.

Fond memories

and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com

for the Morris family.

Whitley-Garner Funeral Home, Douglasville.

