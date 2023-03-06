Richard Averill Cole died on the 25th of February at the age of 74. He was born in Miami, Florida on August 12th, 1948, the youngest son of Lawrence E. Cole, Sr. and Marie A. Cole.

Richard attended Miami Springs Senior High. He attended Miami Dade Junior College and Georgia Tech then graduated from Florida International University. He began work at Southern Bell and worked up to management and retired in 1998 at AT&T with 29 years of service.

