Richard Averill Cole died on the 25th of February at the age of 74. He was born in Miami, Florida on August 12th, 1948, the youngest son of Lawrence E. Cole, Sr. and Marie A. Cole.
Richard attended Miami Springs Senior High. He attended Miami Dade Junior College and Georgia Tech then graduated from Florida International University. He began work at Southern Bell and worked up to management and retired in 1998 at AT&T with 29 years of service.
He has two daughters from his first marriage Dawn Cole Dammann and Michelle Cole Goldbach.
Richard and his wife Judith of 36 years enjoyed a life well lived. Richard enjoyed camping and cruising. He enjoyed travels within the U.S. and traveling abroad to France, Germany, Italy, Egypt, China, Australia and Iceland.
Richard enjoyed working with and driving old cars. His favorite 1960 convertible Thunderbird. He belonged to the North Georgia Thunderbird Chapter.
He was a jack of all trades and could accomplish almost anything. His one trade that everyone loved was his jovial personality and sense of humor. Sadly he could not win the battle against Parkinson’s.
He is survived by his wife Judith Cole. his sister-in-law Beth Smith. his two daughters Dawn Dammann and son-in-law James Dammann. his daughter Michelle Goldbach and son-in-law Jason Goldbach. grandchildren Jamie Dammann and Jagger Dammann.
A celebration of life will be held at 8105 Banks Mill Rd, Douglasville GA, on April 1st, 2023.
