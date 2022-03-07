Richard “Bill” Littleton Spencer, 89, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
He was born April 30, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts son of the late George Edward Spencer and the late Mrs. Minerva Moffett Spencer. Mr. Spencer was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He enjoyed car restorations, traveling with several local RV clubs, and watching Jeopardy. He was also a proud member of the “Good Ole Boys” Sunday School Class of Lithia Springs First Baptist.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jane Spencer of Douglasville; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Beth Spencer of LaGrange, Scott and Dayle Spencer of Douglasville; grandchildren, Nicole Harben and Meredith (Zach) Miller of Auburn, AL.; great-grandchildren, Hannah Miller and Noah Miller; along with several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville Chapel. Inurnment will follow immediately at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville. Visitation was held on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville Chapel and will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
Flowers may be sent, or contributions may be made to the Shriners Burn Center in honor of Mr. Spencer.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www. jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
