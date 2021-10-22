Richard Bryant Hornback, 60, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The service was held in the Chapel of the funeral home Friday Oct. 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Vance Murphy.
Interment followed the service at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.