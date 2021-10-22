Richard Bryant Hornback, 60, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The service was held in the Chapel of the funeral home Friday Oct. 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Vance Murphy.

Interment followed the service at Sunrise Memorial Garden.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Hornback as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.