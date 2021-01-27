Mr. Richard David Hendrix, 87, of Winston, GA passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
He was born Oct. 8, 1933, in Winston, GA the son of the late Mr. Hoyle Hendrix and the late Mrs. Pearl West Hendrix. Mr. Hendrix proudly served our country as a Veteran of the United States Army. He loved his family, farming and hunting. He enjoyed baseball, softball, and football. Mr. Hendrix was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Ellen Hendrix; grandchild, Randy Earl Hendrix Jr.
Mr. Hendrix is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mrs. Betty Timmons Ayers Hendrix of Winston, GA; daughter, Ronda Hendrix of Lineville, AL; sons and daughters-in-laws, Ricky and Lisa Hendrix of Winston, GA, Randy and Ginger Hendrix of Lineville, AL, Rodney Hendrix of Winston, GA, Jeffery and Cindy Ayers of Winston, GA, Terry and Tracy Ayers of Winston, GA; two sisters; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Interment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
