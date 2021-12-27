Richard “Dick” Payette Dirksen, 84, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021.
He was born in Iowa City, Iowa on Feb. 4, 1937, son of the late Dr. Lynn Clifford Dirksen and the late Berniece Payette Dirksen. Dick was a faithful servant and loved member of Central Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia. He was a United State Air Force Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Linnea Akins Dirksen; children, Pamela Cox (Richard), John Dirksen (Isabel), Charles Dirksen (Shiloh); grandchildren, Brittany Cox (Zach), Daniel Cox, Tyler Cox, Saveya Dirksen Light, Charlie Pate Dirksen Light; great-grandchildren, Sadie Donoghue, Adeline Donoghue.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 from 12-2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Gibbs officiating. Anthony Gentry, Doug Gentry, Ed Gentry, Trampus Landrum, David Latham, Wally Bryson will be serving as Pallbearers.
Interment will follow at West Georgia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers for the service of remembering Dick, the family asks that donations be made in his name to one of his two chosen ministries. His legacy for serving others can be continued with a donation to Dry Bones Valley ministry at https://www.drybonesvalley.org/blank-page or Celebrate Recovery at Give — Central Baptist Church at https://www.cbcdouglasville.com/give/.
