Mr. Richard Frank McDonald, age 75 of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born September 10, 1945 in Cobb County, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Willie Alonzo McDonald and the late Mrs. Bessie Knight McDonald. Mr. McDonald was a painter and handyman for many years. He loved his rocking chair and listening to country music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Willie James McDonald, J.C. McDonald, Charles McDonald; sisters, Virginia Hembree, Shirley Ann McDonald, Sara McDonald.
Mr. McDonald is survived by his sisters, Lillie Bell Phillips of Carrollton, Georgia, Mary L. McDonald of Powder Springs, Georgia, Betty L. Dunn of Acworth, Georgia, Rebecca Hill of Douglasville, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Terry Dunn of Acworth, Georgia, Deborah Dunn of Acworth, Georgia, Tim McDonald of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Sam and Becky Hembree, Jr. of Dallas, Georgia, Connie and Jack Whitaker of Newnan, Georgia, Sherry and Jimmy Blair of Douglasville, Georgia; several great nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Bro. Henry Swafford officiating. Interment will follow at Powder Springs Memory Gardens in Powder Springs, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
