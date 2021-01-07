Mr. Richard John Smith, age 87, Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, January 05, 2021. He was born in Selleck, Washington on November 29, 1933 to the late John Joseph Smith and the late Beatrice Clay Smith White. Richard was retired from Coca Cola where he worked as a Maintenance Engineer. He loved “jeeping”, camping and traveling in their motorhome. He had a great sense of humor and loved his family. Richard was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Douglasville for over 60 years. He served as a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years and was a Deacon of the church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nell Daniel Smith; daughters and their spouses: Candy and Terry Eubanks, Caren and Chris Dale; grandchildren: Whitney Rogers and her husband, Dustin, Courtney Eubanks; great grandchildren: Camden Rogers and Ava Rogers; sisters: Joan Simon and Marilyn White.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Ronald Smith and Roy White.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Reverend Terry Marbut officiating.
The service will be recorded and may be viewed on the Hightower Website under his obituary after 5 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
