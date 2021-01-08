Mr. Richard Michael Andrusyna, 69, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021
at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make donations In Memory of Richard Andrusyna to Go Fund Me at https://gofund.me/75413b20.
