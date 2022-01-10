Richard Peter Treubig, 69, of Villa Rica, passed away, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
He was born Nov. 25, 1952, in Queens, N.Y. the son of the late Mr. George Albert Treubig and the late Mrs. Dorothea Hughes Treubig. Mr. Treubig was a teacher for 33 years and finished his tenure at Turner Middles School in Lithia Springs. Upon his retirement he was given a plaque from his peers that recognized his characteristic of quiet strength. Richard enjoyed all types of music and learned how to play the bagpipes. He was a humble and genuine person. He loved all animals and he and his wife had a canine family of their own, Amos, Jazz and Maggie.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Talley Treubig of Villa Rica and by numerous family members.
According to his wishes, he was cremated. No services planned at this time. Family asks that you hold his memory close to your heart.
Memorial gifts may be donated in his honor to St. Jude’s Hospital of The Wounded Warrior’s Project.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
