Richard Phillip Elsner, 66, of Mableton passed away May 5, 2021.
Richard loved to bass fish and spend time with his family. He was the owner of AAA Electronics for over 20 years. Richard was preceded in death by his son, Mark Kristopher Elsner. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Elsner; and brother, Kurt Wayne Elsner.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Kelly officiating.
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory, Austell.
