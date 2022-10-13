Richard Thomas Stokes, 68, passed peacefully into the arms of his loving and merciful Lord on Tuesday, the 11th day of October in Douglasville, Georgia.
Rick was the caring son of the late Gene R and Norma (Green) Stokes, formerly of North Fort Myers, Florida. Rick worshiped and loved our Lord God, with all of his heart, and mind. He was a kind and gentle soul, who always was willing to offer a helping hand whenever needed.
Rick’s passion for fishing and hunting brought him comfort and joy until his Lord led him to his eternal home. He, like his father and grandfather before him, was a skilled operative mason. Rick was a 1972 graduate of North Fort Myers High School.
Rick was truly dedicated to his family, full of love and compassion. He was preceded in death by his eldest sister, Gena Yvonne Stokes. He is survived by his sisters, Diane Stokes (Terry Perkins) of Douglasville, GA; Christine (Stokes) Wright (Jim) of Culloden, GA; and Sheri (Stokes) Seratt (Phil) also of Douglasville, GA. He is survived by his nephews, Jimmy Wright (Jackie), Jeff Wright (Bradley), and Brady Fair; and Niece, Leslie (Seratt) Bernard (Forrest); great nephew Gavin Wright, great nieces Blake Wright and Jenna Wallace. Along with his dear family friend, Carol Blalock.
Rick’s volunteer time and baked goods were appreciated and enjoyed by all at the Douglasville Nursing and Rehabilitation center. His artistic talents and prayer ministries touched others throughout the community with his unique, hand-made beaded crosses, shared with so many. Richard was a member of the Ephesus Baptist Church.
Family members will gather to celebrate Rick’s life as God’s servant, and the impact of his loving kindness and thoughtfulness to others.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
