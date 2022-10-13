Richard Thomas Stokes, 68, passed peacefully into the arms of his loving and merciful Lord on Tuesday, the 11th day of October in Douglasville, Georgia.

Rick was the caring son of the late Gene R and Norma (Green) Stokes, formerly of North Fort Myers, Florida. Rick worshiped and loved our Lord God, with all of his heart, and mind. He was a kind and gentle soul, who always was willing to offer a helping hand whenever needed.

