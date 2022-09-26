Ricky Dale Wilson Sr., 71, of Ellijay, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
He was born on May 10, 1951, in Troy, Ohio. Ricky was a veteran, having proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was very family oriented and was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His career spanned many years in the magazine industry. Ricky had resided in Ellijay for two years. Prior to moving to Ellijay, he had resided with one of his daughters in Florida, where he enjoyed walking on the beach and watching the sunrise. In his spare time, Ricky enjoyed watching T.V. and was a fan of sports. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and Falcons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia (Duncan) Wilson; and his only sibling, a brother, Billy Wilson.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Ricky D. Wilson Jr. and Tim Wilson; daughters, Lisa Wilson, Chrissy Wilson (Ken), Adrienne Wilson (Jeremy) and Amanda Meadows (Ben); 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the livestream from the online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Ricky Wilson Sr. to the charity of your choice.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.