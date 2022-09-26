Ricky Dale Wilson Sr., 71, of Ellijay, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

He was born on May 10, 1951, in Troy, Ohio. Ricky was a veteran, having proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was very family oriented and was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His career spanned many years in the magazine industry. Ricky had resided in Ellijay for two years. Prior to moving to Ellijay, he had resided with one of his daughters in Florida, where he enjoyed walking on the beach and watching the sunrise. In his spare time, Ricky enjoyed watching T.V. and was a fan of sports. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and Falcons.

Trending Videos