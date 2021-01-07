Mr. Ricky Lynn Boyd, 67, of Warner Robins, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica with Pastor Justin Richards officiating. Interment followed in West Georgia Memorial in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
