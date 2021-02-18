Mr. Robert Alan Guider, age 73 of Winston, Georgia passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was born January 7, 1948 in Loudon, Tennessee, the son of the late Mr. James Perry Guider and the late Mrs. Clara Elizabeth Wilson Guider. Mr. Guider was an avid golfer for many years. He loved to travel and take cruises. Mr. Guider was a longtime member of Ephesus Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Jamie Howell.
Mr. Guider is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mrs. Ann J. Guider of Winston, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Missy and Scott Holmes of Douglasville, Georgia; sons and daughter-in-law, Jason Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee, Jeff and Christy Jones of Temple, Georgia; sister, Robin Guider Appling of Knoxville, Tennessee; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Joe and Dian Guider of Nashville, Tennessee, Dr. James “Bud” and Adriance Guider of Loudon Tennessee, Sheriff Tim and Suzanne Guider Of Loudon, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Blair, Bailie, Connor, Cameron, Georgia; two great grandchildren, Ryan and Rylie Jo; special uncle and aunt, Benny Wayne and Juanita Guider of Maryville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from Ephesus Baptist Church Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. from Ephesus Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Interment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Ephesus Baptist Church, 8445 Ephesus Baptist Church, Villa Rica, GA 30180 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org in his memory.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.