Mr. Robert Allen Defnall Sr., 78, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn, Douglasville with the Rev. Ikey Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens of Douglasville, GA.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.