Mr. Robert Allen Morgan. Sr., age 63, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. He was born October 14, 1957, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Frank Paul Morgan, Sr. and the late Mrs. Peggy Elizabeth Trollinger Morgan. He worked as an auto mechanic for the City of Atlanta. Mr. Morgan enjoyed spending time farming, fishing, hunting and watching car racing. He helped coach his children in the sports endeavors and he loved his grandchildren and loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by his wife Susan Ann Milam Morgan and his brother, Frank Paul Morgan, Jr.
He is survived by his children, Robert and Kristy Morgan of Winston and Melissa and Andrea Morgan of Dallas; his step-mother, Evelyn (Mimi) Morgan of Newberry, Florida; his brothers, Tony, Barry and Wanda, Patrick, Joey and Sam, John Paul, And Ben; his granddaughters, affectionately called “The Sunshine Girls”, Kaylie, Kaitlyn and Kinsley; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services were conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Brothers Kelly Runnels and Steve Pruitt officiating. Interment followed in Mozley Memorial Gardens in Douglasville. Mr. Morgan’s funeral service was live streamed on Jones-Wynn’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30328.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
