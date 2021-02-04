Robert B. Edwards (Bob), former resident of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away at home in Palatka, Florida January 30th. Bob served 30 years in the U.S. Army. Among his many tours of duty he served in post war Germany (1946), Korea and Vietnam. After retirement he attended Woodrow Wilson School of Law and practiced in Douglasville until 1998.
Bob loved the Lord. He was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville where he served as an elder and taught adult Sunday School classes.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Johnston Edwards and his brother Jerald A. Edwards. He is survived by his sons Jerald W. Edwards of Douglasville, Georgia (LaFeise) and Robert B Edwards, Jr. of Peyton, Colorado (Linda) and daughter Betty Michelle Pate (Derward) of Palatka, Florida and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church March 14th at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.