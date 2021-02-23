Mr. Robert “Bob” Augustus Smith, age 84 of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. He was born March 19, 1936 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Robert Augustus Smith, Sr. and the late Mrs. Pearl Flanders Smith. Mr. Smith retired from Douglas County Board of Education maintenance in 2002. He has a big heart of service and loved to help people. He loved anything with aviation and fishing. He was a talented swimmer, diver, could fix anything. Mr. Smith was a lifelong member of Midway United Methodist Church and loved his church family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Barbara Ann Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mrs. Anita Claudette Smith of Lithia Springs, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Kristi Smith of Villa Rica, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Kenneth Richey of Wichita, Kansas; five grandchildren, Kristen and Stephen Sellers of Douglasville, Georgia, Rachel Whitener of Newnan, Georgia, Ashley and Ben Burdick of Wichita, Kansas, Tiffany and Christopher Little of Wichita, Kansas, Lindsey and Dustin Lewis of Wichita, Kansas; five great grandchildren, Zoey Burdick, Emmett Burdick, Johnathan Little, Scarlett Lewis, Ruby Lewis.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life could be held at a later date. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Austell, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Midway United Methodist Church of Douglasville, 1930 Midway Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
