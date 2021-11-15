Robert “Bob” Thomas Smith, 79, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 from 12-2 p.m.
The service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home Wednesday, Nov.17, 2021 at 2 p.m. officiated by Bro. Danny West and Brother Eric Smith. Music by Stan and Vickie Turner.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
