Mr. Robert “Bobby” Lee Strickland, 91, of Lithia Springs, passed away, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
He was born July 12, 1930, in Douglasville the son of the late Mr. Lawrence Strickland and the late Mrs. Reba Brannon Strickland. Mr. Strickland loved to hunt and loved his grandchildren dearly. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Mr. Strickland served in the United States Army, later becoming a business owner of a grading and heavy equipment company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda K. Holtzclaw; brothers, Donald Strickland and Buford Strickland.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Lee Horsley Strickland of Douglasville; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa “Robin” and Steven Faulkner of Douglasville; son, Edward Lee Strickland of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Traci Leger, Alan Holtzclaw, Jason Holtzclaw, Joshua Faulkner, and Mathew Faulkner; three great-grandchildren, Austin, Makenzie, and Adeleigh; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to current health conditions and safety concerns, the family asks that everyone attending the visitation and services for Mr. Strickland practice social distancing. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 12 to 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Latham and Mr. Larry Horsley. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
