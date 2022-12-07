Robert Crawford Sr., 82, of Douglasville, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
A viewing/visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Simpson & Daughters Mortuary Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave., Douglasville GA 30134.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 3:08 pm
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at the Golden Memorial UMC, 6903 James D. Simpson Ave. Douglasville, GA. 30134 with Pastor Robert S. King officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, 11261 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Douglasville, GA 30134.
Mr. Crawford's remains will be placed at 10 a.m.. at the church until the hour of service.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary.
