Robert David Hall, 71, of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
He was born July 7, 1950, son of the late Mr. Robert Taylor Hall and the late Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Owens, He loved the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs. Mr. Hall never met a stranger and loved his family very much.
Mr. Hall is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Hall; daughter, Julie Elizabeth Hall of St. Petersburg, Florida; brother, William “Danny” and Ginger Hall of Torrance, California; nephew, Chris and Lindsay Hall of El Segundo, California; two great-nieces, Kate and Eliana Hall.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Monday at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Hall and Pastor Scott Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.