Mr. Robert Ernest “Doc” Milner, age 89 of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born November 17, 1931 in Thomaston, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Clyde Willie Milner and the late Mrs. Margaret Jane Morgan Milner. Mr. Milner proudly served his country in the Air Force and the Navy Reserves. Mr. Milner graduated from the Mercer University School of Pharmacy. After graduating he became the owner and operator of Lithia Springs Rexall Drug in Lithia Springs for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with his Spring Lizard Camping Club, traveling, and playing golf. Mr. Milner was a member of Macland Baptist Church and of the Gideon’s.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sons, Terrence Michael Milner, David Keith Simmons; daughter, Cynthia Denise “Sissy” Milner; sister, Dolly Kirkland.
Mr. Milner is survived by his wife of 39 year, Mrs. Patricia Milner of Lithia Springs, Georgia; children and spouses, Linda Elaine and Biff Stringer of Dallas, Georgia, Andrew Clyde and Phyliss Milner of Douglasville, Georgia, Patrick Milner of Hiram, Georgia, Mark and Wendy Simmons of South Carolina, Matthew Milner of Lithia Springs, Cherie Simmons and Scott Brown of Villa Rica; sister, Helen Shockley of Thomaston, Georgia; brother-in-law, Fred Kirkland of Thomaston, Georgia; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
According to Mr. Milner’s wishes, he was cremated. The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral service was conducted Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. Mike Boatfield and Gene Hice officiating.
Those attending the visitation and service were requested by the family to wear a mask. Services for Mr. Milner were live streamed on the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The Gideon’s at www.gideons.org.
