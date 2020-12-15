Mr. Robert Franklen Mize, 69, of Bremen, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica with Pastor Kenneth McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.