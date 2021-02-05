Robert Stewart obit

Robert L. “Bob” Stewart Jr., 88, of Douglasville, passed away on Tuesday,

Feb. 2, 2021.

He was born in Cartersville, GA on July 12, 1932, son of the late Robert L. Stewart Sr., and the late Marie Howell Stewart. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.

When Bob returned from the military,

he ran the family grocery store in Cartersville. He attended West Georgia College and The Georgia State University. Bob

started his banking career with the

Federal Land Bank. During his time in Cartersville, he became president

of the Kiwanis

Club. He and his family moved to Douglasville and

he became vice-president and later president of Citizens Bank which later became Trust Company Bank. He was chairman of the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce building committee and raised all the funds and oversaw the building of the first chamber building. He served

on the Board of Douglas General Hospital and over

saw the construction of the new hospital. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Douglasville.

He is survived

by his son: Scott Stewart; daughter: Leigh Stewart

Wilson and her husband, Doug; grandchildren: Seth Stewart and his

wife, Tyler, Carmen Wilson and Abigail Wilson; several

nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years: Patsy Callahan Stewart; brother:

Luke Stewart; sisters: Sara Smith and Joann Hunt.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cartersville, GA with the Rev. Alan Cagle officiating. The services will be live-streamed.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make

the best decisions

to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain

6 feet apart from

those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.

Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

