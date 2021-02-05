Robert L. “Bob” Stewart Jr., 88, of Douglasville, passed away on Tuesday,
Feb. 2, 2021.
He was born in Cartersville, GA on July 12, 1932, son of the late Robert L. Stewart Sr., and the late Marie Howell Stewart. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.
When Bob returned from the military,
he ran the family grocery store in Cartersville. He attended West Georgia College and The Georgia State University. Bob
started his banking career with the
Federal Land Bank. During his time in Cartersville, he became president
of the Kiwanis
Club. He and his family moved to Douglasville and
he became vice-president and later president of Citizens Bank which later became Trust Company Bank. He was chairman of the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce building committee and raised all the funds and oversaw the building of the first chamber building. He served
on the Board of Douglas General Hospital and over
saw the construction of the new hospital. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Douglasville.
He is survived
by his son: Scott Stewart; daughter: Leigh Stewart
Wilson and her husband, Doug; grandchildren: Seth Stewart and his
wife, Tyler, Carmen Wilson and Abigail Wilson; several
nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years: Patsy Callahan Stewart; brother:
Luke Stewart; sisters: Sara Smith and Joann Hunt.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cartersville, GA with the Rev. Alan Cagle officiating. The services will be live-streamed.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make
the best decisions
to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from
those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
