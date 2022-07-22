Robert Lee “Bear” Mathews, 69, of Douglasville, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 6:22 pm
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
