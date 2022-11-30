Robert Lee “Bobby” Hollis Jr., age 82 of Newell, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his residence.
Bobby was born in Lithia Springs, Georgia on September 12, 1940 the son of the late Robert Lee “Bob” Hollis, Sr. and Tullie Hendricks Hollis. Bobby had an entrepreneurial spirit and was an electrician by trade. He owned and operated his electrical company for a number of years. Bobby was a former postal carrier, worked as a builder, a farmer and a store owner/operator. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He especially loved the home place he created after retirement, including the orchard, wood shop and the lake. You could always expect his TV to be showing one of his favorite westerns. Bobby was Baptist by faith and a member of Union Baptist Church in Woodland, Alabama.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Linda K. Hollis, daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Russell Green, son and daughter-in-law, Darryl and Tammy Hollis; grandchildren, Stephanie Hollis, Seth and Amanda Hollis, Adam and Ashton Green, Alicia and Seth Ferguson, Brandon and Meagan Hollis, Michelle and Cody Smith, great grandchildren, Madison, Kaelyn, Nolan, Parker, Elyse, Dalton and Weston; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of forty one years and the mother of his children, Barbara Hollis, wife, Jean Green Hollis and his brother, Bill Hollis.
The family will receive friends at Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, December 2, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. The funeral will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. with Dr. Grady Morris officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, Georgia with Seth Hollis, Adam Green, Seth Ferguson, Brandon Hollis, Cody Smith and Steve Hollis serving as pallbearers.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
