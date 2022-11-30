Robert Lee “Bobby” Hollis Jr., age 82 of Newell, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his residence.

Bobby was born in Lithia Springs, Georgia on September 12, 1940 the son of the late Robert Lee “Bob” Hollis, Sr. and Tullie Hendricks Hollis. Bobby had an entrepreneurial spirit and was an electrician by trade. He owned and operated his electrical company for a number of years. Bobby was a former postal carrier, worked as a builder, a farmer and a store owner/operator. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He especially loved the home place he created after retirement, including the orchard, wood shop and the lake. You could always expect his TV to be showing one of his favorite westerns. Bobby was Baptist by faith and a member of Union Baptist Church in Woodland, Alabama.

