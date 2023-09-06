Robert Leslie Richards, 89, of Winston, died Aug. 31, 2023.

Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

Service information

Sep 15
Interment
Friday, September 15, 2023
9:30AM
GA National Cemetery
1080 Scott Hudgens Dr.
Canton, GA 30114
