Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.