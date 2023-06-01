Robert Louis Filosi, age 77, of Douglasville passed away Friday, May 12, 2023. He was born June 3, 1945 in Somerville, Massachusetts. He is the son of the late Mr. Luigi Filosi and the late Mrs. Florence Filosi. Mr. Filosi was very hands and enjoyed reading. He also loved to cook, trips to the beach and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Cliff Vinson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Kay Filosi; daughter, Christine (Richard) Seimer of Florida; son, Robert (Rachel) Filosi, Jr. of Florida, Michael (Buffy) Vinson of Douglasville; grandchildren, Melissa Goodknight, Kamryn Filosi, Corey Lovell, Nicole Denson, Luke Lovell, Logan Lovell, Alisha Gann and Breanna Baxter; great grandchildren, Lane Gaffey, Finley Gaffey, Gabriel Denson, Chance Gann and Gavin Baxter.
A Celebration of Life will take place at West Metro Church of God in Douglasville on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. 3858 Kings Hwy. Douglasville, GA 30135.
For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. –John 3:16
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.