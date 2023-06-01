Robert Louis Filosi, age 77, of Douglasville passed away Friday, May 12, 2023. He was born June 3, 1945 in Somerville, Massachusetts. He is the son of the late Mr. Luigi Filosi and the late Mrs. Florence Filosi. Mr. Filosi was very hands and enjoyed reading. He also loved to cook, trips to the beach and riding his motorcycle.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Cliff Vinson.

