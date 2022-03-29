Robert Malone Richardson Jr., 75, of Villa Rica, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
A celebration of life service for Robert will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Ave. in Douglasville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, D.C. 20037, www.humanesociety.org; or The Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, https://atlantahumane.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Richardson family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
