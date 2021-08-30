Robert “Mark” Payne, 66, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of the funeral home.

According to his wishes he will be cremated after the service.

